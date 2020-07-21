Veterinarian says not all dog bones are deemed safe

Does your four-legged friend love to chew on bones? We spoke to a veterinarian who says not all bones are created equal.

They can choke on rib or chicken bones, so avoid those.

Marrow bones aren’t good either because they can get stuck around their jaw and they have to get the bone cut off.

Really hard bones can fracture a tooth, like an antler or hoof, and rawhide bones can cause intestinal issues if they ingest them.

“Really like a bone called, ‘dogwood’ bones.’ They’re like a compressed wood and there must be something else in there, I’m not sure. That’s what I have used for my dog that was a horrible chewer. He loved to chew up like the steps, and the entryway and he really liked to chew on wood so that was a really good one for him,” said Sharon Otto-Tafelmeyer, veterinarian.

She also recommends Whimzees– a potato-based, low-calorie and hypoallergenic.