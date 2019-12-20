A visually impaired runner sets her sights high, runs half marathon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Having a disability shouldn’t keep you from dreaming big. One North Dakota woman didn’t set limitations on how far she would go.

Allison Hoff started working out almost a year ago and has lost 60 pounds. During this time she began running, with the help of a guide, who ran in front of her.

Hoff is visually impaired and completely deaf. When she started her fitness journey she never dreamed she’d eventually run with no guide. She says despite having Ushers Disease, a genetic disorder that causes hearing loss and visual impairment, she hopes to inspire others to reach their goals.

“Just do it. Push yourself, and you need to just feel good about doing it,” said Allison Hoff, a member of the GYS Track Club.

Hoff has run a half marathon with no guide. She’s hoping to continue bringing her time down. She says maybe even a marathon could be in the future

