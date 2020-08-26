A Ward County intersection has some drivers concerned

After multiple accidents at one Ward County intersection, officials are urging people to be more careful.

Last month, two people suffered serious injuries in a crash at the intersection of Highway 83 and 23. In May, 4 people were involved in a crash at the same location and one died. The Ward County Sheriff says drivers have to pay attention to the highways, especially if they aren’t familiar with the area.

“There are plenty of signs, and now they have signs that are lit up and flashing signs that say you are going the wrong way. But that’s a common mistake in that area. People just thinking that it’s a two-lane highway,” said Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed.

Sheriff Roed says there are also rumble strips in the area. He says even if someone is familiar with the area, they need to be on the lookout for other drivers.