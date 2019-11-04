FARGO, N.D.– A livestock specialist has a warning for cow owners.

While soybeans might seem like a tasty meal for cattle, too much can hurt them. The NDSU specialist says turning cows loose in a soybean field can be deadly.

Soybeans are full of protein and fat which are good in small amounts, but too much can interfere with digestion and can lead to ammonia toxicity, which can make them sick, and kill them.

We spoke with a local veterinarian who says cows should consume two to threes pounds of soybeans per day for a balanced diet.

He says if you’re going to turn your cows loose in a soybean field, take some precautions.

“They should fill ’em up with hay or whatever else they have and then just put them out there for a couple of hours probably, so they figure they get two to three pounds,” said Farmer Rachel Arneson.

Signs of Ammonia toxicity include ear twitching, pupil dilation, rapid eye blinking, and convulsions.