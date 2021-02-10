A wild night for Mandan Police Tuesday

Mandan Police responded to a number of calls involving various weapons Tuesday night leading into Wednesday morning.

In a press release issued by Mandan deputy chief Lori Flaten she says on February 9, 2021 at approximately 3:29 p.m. Mandan Police received a call from a local clinic. They were told a man had come in with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Officers spoke with the victim, a 37 year old Mandan man. The man said he had been sleeping in the living room of the house he was living at. Someone knocked on the door. He didn’t answer immediately and another resident eventually opened the door.

A man, later identified as Angel Gonzalezsalome, age 26, of Mandan, entered the home. He and the victim got into an argument over the door not being answered immediately. During the argument, Gonzalezsalome swung a knife at the victim and stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim then drove himself to the clinic.

Gonzalezsalome was later located at his residence by Police. He was arrested for Aggravated Assault. He is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges are pending.

Later on, at approximately 5:33 p.m. Mandan Police received a report of a 911 call. A woman could be heard screaming and requesting an ambulance. When officers arrived, they found a 40 year old Mandan man with an injury to his head. Witnesses told Police the victim’s ear had been nearly cut off with a machete.

Officers learned the suspect, Wayne Martinez, a 49-year-old Mandan man had come to the home of his daughter and her boyfriend, the victim. He was upset over a verbal domestic between the victim and his daughter. An argument between the two men ensued. Martinez struck the victim in the side of the head with a machete.

Others restrained Martinez as he was attempting to strike the victim again. Martinez also made statements about killing the victim.

Martinez left the scene. He was later located by officers and taken into custody after a traffic stop.

Martinez was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Terrorizing. He is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges are pending.

Then early Wednesday morning, at approximately 12:56 a.m. Mandan Police received a report of a domestic. Officers spoke with a relative of Wesley Himmelspach, a 27 year old Mandan man. She told them she and a friend had been at Himmelspach’s home to talk with him as he had been involved in a verbal domestic with his girlfriend. Himmelspach had a pistol and was threatening to shoot his girlfriend. They had seen him “rack” a round into the chamber.

The relative tried to get Himmelspach to let her take the gun with her, but he refused. She and her friend then left and called Police.

Officers were able to make contact with Himmelspach’s girlfriend by phone. She was able to leave the home. She told officers Himmelspach had made threats to kill her. She also told them when she left the home he was in a bedroom and had the pistol with him.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence. West Dakota SWAT and Bismarck PD assisted in taking Himmelspach into custody. He was arrested for Terrorizing. He is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges are pending.