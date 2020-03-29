1  of  2
A Williston Family is Sharing Some Fun In Light of Covid-19

The pandemic has forced the closure of almost all of our public places and families are running out of things to do fast.

“In light of Covid-19 and it’s many restrictions, Mikeesha Woods and her two little daughters, Kemaria and Khloe, decided to give out books, completely free, when the neighborhood’s number one source, Williston Community Library, suspended operation.

“So we were thinking about everybody being stuck inside the house and the kids have lots of books because we home school them. So, we were like we have so many books and the library is closed, maybe we can donate some.” Mother Mikeesha Woods said.

The trio even decided to add on make-it-yourself bracelet kits to add some extra fun.

Walt’s Market is where they’ve been passing out the goodies.

“This week on Tuesday, kids began picking them up when they came to get free lunches and things dissappeared within the hour or two so we’re really excited that it took off.” Woods said.

Woods says they’ve given away over 50-books and 30-bracelet-kits, but it wouldn’t be possible without her two daughters leading the way.

“We thought it will be nice to give people bracelets and books because they’ve shut down everything.” Daughter Khloe Woods said.

“Some kids are in school during the week so they’re not used to being home so they may not have stuff to do so we thought it would be a good thing to give them something to do.” Daughter Kemaria Woods said.

The Woods family has also created a group on Facebook, Kreative Woods World, where families from all over will find all of the Woods’ fun at-home activities to do, to ensure no one is left bored.

