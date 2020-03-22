A Williston Group Is Helping Ease Shopping For Older Crowds

Shopping during a state of emergency can be competitive, especially for our elder community having to fight through the speedy young crowds.

For more than 8 years, Cindy Fritz has shown what it truly means to be a community servant, creating BUG, Box Up Generosity. This is a group strictly for helping people get back on their feet during tough times.

“We give people food, clothing, furniture, furnishings, and nothing cost a dime.” Fritz said.

With this she’s helped more than 10,000 people, but her efforts wouldn’t stop there. As cases of COVID-19 crept into North Dakota, stores have struggled to keep many items on the shelves, as people prepare for self-quarantine. Now, leaving the store with something like toilet paper becomes almost impossible, but a volunteer of Fritz’ noticed one crowd that this affected even harder.

“I had been in the grocery store one day and I noticed that there was a lot of elderly kind of confused and not really sure what’s going on. Cindy has been so great with BUG so I reached out to her and said we need to do something.” Rashel Akins, Co-Founder of Helping Our Elders, said.

As a way to help, Fritz and Akins created ‘Helping Our Elders’. It’s a volunteer car pull system that take’s shoppers, 60 and older, to and from the store and help them shop for things they need so they don’t have to compete with younger crowds.

“So far we’ve only had one person and she was an 85 year old lady, and she went to the grocery store and couldn’t get half the things she needed so we posted on Facebook, in our group, what all she needed and everything came to us right away.” Fritz said.

She says as more elders ask for help there’s no doubt that the community will continue to back their efforts.

“We have some business support and we have a lot of people that support what we’re doing so it’s going to be fantastic.” she said.

To learn how to get involved or suggest an elder visit their Facebook page: Click Here

Cindy Fritz: 701-609 -7370

Rashel Akins: 208-991-8406