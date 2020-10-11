A Williston group is hoping to bring trafficking awareness and support to victims

Human trafficking is a crime that forcefully exploits women, men, and children.

According to the United Nations, human trafficking affects every country in the world.

One group is working with the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force to bring better awareness and support for victims.

For the last two weeks, peaceful protestors have been here in the Williston Community holding signs and being a voice for one particular cause.

“This is bigger than I ever could’ve imagined.” Organizer Carla Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson is one of the lead organizers of the group Rise Up, which began as a way to bring awareness to trafficking.

“A lot of people are misconstrued about what trafficking is. A lot of people think it’s just your kids on the corner and they get snatched, but it really is a lot of grooming online,” she said.

According to safehorizon.org, a non-profit providing social services for victims of abuse and violent crime, 3.8 million adults are trafficked for forced sexual exploitation and 1 million children are trafficked for commercial sexual exploitation.

Hendrickson believes her city could be doing more to help those hurt by this illegal industry.

“Here in Williston there’s really a lack of resources and that’s a big thing that we talk about is getting more resources to the community,” she said.

The group has dedicated time to raising money and seeking help from professionals in the community to, one day, bring a chapter of the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force to Williston.

“We want to make sure we legalize it so we’re making sure we take the necessary steps and precautions and measures in order to do that correctly.” Organizer Blair Engberg said.

The chapter will provide resources, support groups, and safe houses for runaways, high-risk youth, and others who are victims.

It will also provide help for those hurt by domestic violence, a topic one volunteer knows about firsthand.

“This one hits close to home for me because I’m a domestic violence and sexual assault survivor myself so I feel like we need more resources here for victims.” Member Rachelle Thorstad said.

Engberg and Hendrickson say they feel like things are moving in the right direction and with constant support they can ultimately save lives.

Engberg says they plan to have a big fundraising event on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, which is January 11th.