A Williston Gym Owner is Keeping People Fit While Applying Social Distancing

Despite COVID-19’s outbreak around the nation and many places canceling services to practice social distancing, there are many who feel working out is still essential.

KX News took a trip inside one gym in our area, where the gym’s owner said she’s following CDC guidelines, but also giving those who want it now, a place to lift.

Mindy Brunsell is the owner of Fierce Fitness & Nutrition in Williston. It’s a privately-owned gym, right in her garage.

“A lot of people are new to fitness and they experience what’s called ‘gymtimidation’ and being in a facility surrounded by a bunch of other people, sometimes, you get a little scared about getting a workout in yourself. Being here it’s just me the trainer and the client,” Brunsell said.

Which is a big deal, even outside of the gym world. Due to COVID-19, people around the country are practicing social distancing.

Brunsell said she’s still keeping it to a maximum of one client, with a personal request to add more, and keeping things extra clean.

“After each client leaves, I disinfect the facility again. I will go through and clean all the equipment. I will mop the floors. Disinfect the weights, the bench, everything.”

She said it’s become a priority to keep her gym open for both health reasons and client satisfaction.

“It’s always good to be able to workout. It’s great for your heart health, your lungs and everything like that. The COVID-19 is attacking your lungs, it’s your respiratory, and so, staying on top of that with workouts is going to keep your lungs stronger,” Brunsell said.

“We want to keep ourselves healthy and not lapse in your training and have to back peddle and start all over again. It’s good to be able to come in and have the one on one and know that the facility is clean,” client, Chana Heape said.

Even if gym-goers like Heape are left stuck in the house due to a national quarantine.

Fierce Fitness has a Facebook page and I would do live streamings, workouts of the day and stuff like that for my clients as well,” Brunsell said.

To join Fierce Fitness, email Mindy Brunsell at fiercefitness701@gmail.com

