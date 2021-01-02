A Williston man is looking to promote community health and growth with small group sessions

A Williston man is looking to increase community health and growth this year.

Free Spirit Circle is a group started by Alex Johnson for intuitive development through projects.

The group is free of charge to join and he says every month will be something new in hopes to give people different tools for healing and growth.

This month the group will work on vision boards and discuss why it’s important to set new goals ahead of the new year.

“All people are welcome and it’s a great way to just build your own intuition. There’s always healing and growth to come from these groups.” Williston Life Coach Alex Johnson said.