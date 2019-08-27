A Wounded Warrior is sharing his story in hopes of inspiring others to remain positive

Staying positive when you’ve lost a limb can be difficult. One Wounded Warrior sharing his story in hopes of inspiring others to remain positive.

“At that point it was kind of, either keep it or live with a leg that wasn’t going to go anywhere,” said Saul Monroy, Wounded Warrior.

Monroy joined the Marine Corps in 2006 and deployed a few times to Iraq and Afghanistan. But, on October 8th, 2010, his life would change forever.

An IED exploded underneath the vehicle he was driving. 22 surgeries later, he made the decision to amputate.

“A lot of the transition is mental. You have that wall you hit and it’s just whether you’re going to surpass that wall or just stay in that dark hole,” Monroy said.

He plays for the USA Patriots Softball team as a second baseman and shortstop. He travels across the country sharing his story and inspiring others to not treat anyone differently because they have a disability.

He made a stop at Ramstad school in Minot. Some of the students know someone who is missing a limb.

Like this student who went to hockey camp with someone–

“He was missing an arm, which I thought was pretty inspiring that he was a goalie and he was missing an arm,” said Jaxson Radke, eighth-grader. “And he was pretty good for having an arm missing.”

Monroy’s message really struck a chord for one eighth-grader who also knows someone missing a limb.

“They’re not different you don’t have to be scared of them,” said Zoe Zarr, eighth-grader. “They are the same as you and you don’t have to back away or be like scared. Like, he’s the same person as everyone else is.”

Monroy also accepted a check on behalf of the Wounded Warriors for 10-thousand dollars.

The money will go towards sending two North Dakotan kids with disabilities to Kids Camp in Washington DC. Kids get the chance to play softball with wounded warriors and listen to their stories.

“The greatest part about it is, the kid’s that are missing their arms are coming in with long-sleeved shirts or jacket. If they’re missing their lower limbs, they’re wearing pants or sweatpants to hide it because they’ve been through society as the odd person out,” Monroy said.

“And when they meet all of our players and they notice that other kids are just like them, they kind of get that bubble burst out of it and within 10 minutes of meeting these kids, they turn into normal kids,” he added.