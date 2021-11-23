AAA announces the return of “Tow To Go”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AAA estimates that over 50 million Americans will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday — which is also when more impaired drivers are found on the road.

In North Dakota, as well as several other states, AAA is taking steps to keep as many impaired drivers off the roads through their “Tow to Go” initiative.

The initiative not only gives a free ride home to someone who may not be in a condition to drive but tows their vehicle free of charge within a 10-mile radius.

AAA Spokesman Gene LaDoucer said this should be used as a backup plan, but provides an alternative if other plans fall through.

“During the Thanksgiving holiday, we expect that there will probably be more than 400 people killed over the Thanksgiving holiday, and that’s something we want to prevent. That’s why we offer this program and are involved with other programs, to keep those impaired drivers off the roads,” said LaDoucer.

The program was introduced four years ago but was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.

Tow to Go runs from Wednesday at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories