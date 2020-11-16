AAA predicts nationwide travel will be down by 10% this holiday season

With Thanksgiving, less than 2 weeks away, and Christmas to follow right behind — like many things this year, the holidays will look a lot different.

AAA predicts nationwide travel will be down by 10% — the lowest it has been since the 2008 recession. Last year over 55 million people traveled for the holidays and this year, less than 50 million are expected to visit home.

In North Dakota, we have seen a spike in flights recently, but the Minot airport director says they don’t expect it to continue over the next few months.

“Thanksgiving is a very high travel period and I just don’t think we are going to see anywhere near the numbers that we typically do as we kind of wait this out, and wait and see what’s going to happen,” said Rick Feltner.

AAA says flights won’t be the only things to see a decline. Travel by buses, trains and cruises is also expected to decline by 76%.