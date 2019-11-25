AARC’s ‘Hope for the Holidays’ needs items for families

The Abused Adult Resource Center needs your help to give presents to families in need during the holidays.

Volunteers are collecting items for victims of domestic violence, so they can get gifts at Christmas.

The act of kindness is a part of the annual Hope for the Holidays program, AARC started 12 years ago. Volunteers help these families fulfill some basic needs with grocery gift cards, pre-paid phone cards, gas gift cards, and toys to put under the tree.

Last year AARC helped 324 people and 112 families get Christmas gifts. Organizers say the little things we take for granted can make a huge difference in someone’s life.

“It’s a stressful time not knowing that you can provide something for your family that is counting on something during the holiday. It’s important because it’s a time we all want to feel special and we want to feel like we can give to those we love,” said Kim Caswell, Special Events Coordinator.

Starting December 5th through December 19th, you can donate items at the Northbrook Mall. There will be an AARC Hope for the Holidays space available from noon to 5 each day.

But if you want to send donations before then, you can drop them off at AARC’s main office in Bismarck.

