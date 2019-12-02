Abandoned disposal well leaks produced water in North Dakota

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Officials say an abandoned disposal well at the Lignite Gas Plant has leaked produced water in northwestern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says the spill happened about a mile east of Lignite on Nov. 24 and was reported that day.

The gas plant is operated by Steel Reef, LLC. The volume that was released was not known when the spill was reported. But Steel Reef now estimates that about 83,160 gallons of produced water were released, affecting agricultural land.

Produced water is a byproduct of oil and gas development. It is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals.

State inspectors are checking the site and will monitor the investigation and remediation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Holiday Phone Charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Phone Charity"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/2"

A Quiet Week Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Quiet Week Ahead"

UMary Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Smart Watch Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smart Watch Data"

Winter Heart Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Heart Health"

Tow Ride Along

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow Ride Along"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-1-19"

S.D. Plane Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "S.D. Plane Crash"

Snow Plow Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Plow Update"

Tractor-Trailer Roll over

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tractor-Trailer Roll over"

Holiday grandparent scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday grandparent scam"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Boy's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Hockey"

Tree Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree Lighting"

Salvation Army

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge