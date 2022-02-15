Abandoned puppies that were found in the cold are now ready to find their forever homes.

Nine puppies were found outside in a box in the cold in December 2021 and were taken to the Central Dakota Humane Society.

The puppies are now 12 weeks old, completely healthy and available for adoption.

Out of all the puppies, six have been adopted and three are still looking for their forever family.

The puppies were named after towns in Ireland since adoption dates were so close to St. Patrick’s Day.

One person who adopted a puppy says it was love at first sight and her energy was contagious.

“I think she’s gonna be a very fun, little handful. Rona met her last week and they got along really well. So I’m just excited to see them grow up together,” says adoptee Kate Sedlacek.

Sedlacek says she will be renaming her new puppy Tula based on the city in Russia.