About 100 Anti-Gun Law Advocates Rally at the Capitol Steps

Following gun reform talk at Thursday’s Democratic debate, a group mostly made up of Republicans, gathered around the State Capitol steps in opposition to ‘Red Flag Gun laws’.

In the US, a Red Flag Law is a gun control law that allows police or family members to petition a state court, to temporarily take firearms away from a person who may be a danger to themselves or others.

North Dakota lawmakers did not pass red flag proposals this past session, but the group argues there is a national effort going on right now to promote them. Those rallying this afternoon say there is no evidence these laws are effective in reducing crime, and say the legislation could lead to abusive confiscation of guns.

A local gun store owner cited Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s heated debate speech, where he promised to take away all military-grade assault rifles.

Cody Schuh, Owner of Shooter’s Inc. says, “Beto O’Rourke decided that he is going to say, ‘Hell yes, I am coming to take your AR-15s and AK-47s’. Hell no, that’s never going to happen. I mean unless Beto wants to come and take them from me himself, that’s never going to happen.”

Supporters of Red Flag Laws insist due process will be enforced.

As of August, 17 states and D.C. have passed some form of Red Flag Law. The specifics of the laws, and the degree to which they are enforced, vary from state to state.