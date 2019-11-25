About 175,000 Low-Level Marijuana Convictions Can be Wiped Clean in North Dakota

A policy change lets people with low-level marijuana convictions in North Dakota petition to have their records wiped clean if they avoid unlawful behavior for five years.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who pushed for the policy change, estimates as many as 175,000 marijuana convictions over several decades could be eligible. But records show only about three dozen people have applied to date.

The AG tells KX News, it’s likely because most people simply don’t know about the option. He also says the first deadline, which was August 10th, came up quickly, leaving little time to apply.

“This is a very simple process, it’s automatic. The form is very easy to fill out, and it’s free. So we’re encouraging people to do that,” added North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

If you’ve ever been convicted of possession or use of a small amount of marijuana, and have had a clean record for at least five years, you are eligible for an automatic pardon. Stenehjem says this means, on a job application or anywhere else, you can honestly say no to ever being convicted of a low-level marijuana offense.

The next deadline will be early January.

Click here for a link to the one-and-a half-page application form.