About 50 people ran a 5k to support awareness for Alzheimer’s

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:


About 50 people ran a 5k in Bismarck Saturday morning to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Touchmark on West Century, a retirement community hosted the event, called “The Longest Day.”
It’s meant to celebrate the summer solstice, which is tomorrow.


It’s the day that has the most light all year, as a symbol of fighting the darkness of Alzheimer’s.
Following the race, a live band put on a performance, and runners could enjoy bloody marys and music.

“We’ve had a lot of businesses partner with us and sponsor this event and even team members and even members of the community participate in this event,” said Ambrea Loftis, Touchmark life enrichment/wellness director.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are six point two million Americans 65 and up living with the disease.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News