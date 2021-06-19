About 50 people ran a 5k to support awareness for Alzheimer’s



About 50 people ran a 5k in Bismarck Saturday morning to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia.



Touchmark on West Century, a retirement community hosted the event, called “The Longest Day.”

It’s meant to celebrate the summer solstice, which is tomorrow.



It’s the day that has the most light all year, as a symbol of fighting the darkness of Alzheimer’s.

Following the race, a live band put on a performance, and runners could enjoy bloody marys and music.



“We’ve had a lot of businesses partner with us and sponsor this event and even team members and even members of the community participate in this event,” said Ambrea Loftis, Touchmark life enrichment/wellness director.



According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are six point two million Americans 65 and up living with the disease.