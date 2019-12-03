Above Average Temps With A Big Cool Down On The Way

A special event will be held in Minot this week to raise awareness for pregnancy and infant loss.

'A Celebration for Ellie' is in honor or Baby Elina, better known as "Ellie," who died this past January at just five weeks old.

Her parents have since moved to New York, but are back in Minot to celebrate her life in the city she was born and buried in.

"One of the sweetest moments that we had was when she was just a day old and she literally did the most beautiful wave as we brought her into our apartment," Ellie's mom said.

Ellie's five weeks of life brought nothing but happiness to her parents, Abhinn and Priyanka.

She passed away on January 12th, 2019."It's totally changed everything in our lives," said Aggarwal.

Although the couple no longer lives in Minot, they say they will always appreciate the people that supported them through the joyous moments of the pregnancy, birth - and ultimately - the untimely death of their daughter.

"Over this past year we've received so much support from the Minot community as well as our friends and family back in Canada and we feel like we want to cherish and honor Ellie's memory and the legacy that she left behind," Sharma said. "So our motto is 'for Ellie,' so everything that we do moving forward is in honor of our special baby Ellie."

One way they honor her will be on what would have been Ellie's first birthday, December 4.

'A Celebration for Ellie' will be held so that Abhinn and Priyanka can honor their daughter and give back to the same community that once supported them.

The couple says they hope Ellie's memory can live on through them, the people that loved her, and through the connections they've made over the past year.

Sharma said, "All parents just want to talk about their children, they want them to be remembered. Especially as we're coming into the holidays if you know somebody who's lost a child at some point along the way, just ask them what you can do to help honor their baby."

The free event will be at the Taube Museum of Art tomorrow, December 4, and include a raffle, silent auction, activities for kids, and photography canvases taken by Abhinn.