Above Average Temps With A Big Cool Down On The Way

Today: Sunny and breezy. The westerly wind will increase to 15-20 mph, with gusts to 25-30 mph. Highs return to the 30s and 40s.

Tonight: Lows will drop to the teens and 20s with a partly cloudy sky. The westerly wind will be lighter at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a lighter westerly wind. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the Turtle Mountains to the mid-40s in far western ND.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Northwesterly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Temperatures will plunge next week as many daytime highs will stay in the teens. Overnight lows will drop to the single digits both above and below zero.

