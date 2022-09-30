The Burleigh County Auditor’s office reports it has sent 3,663 absentee ballots to county voters who have requested one to date.

Those ballots should begin appearing in mailboxes in the next few days.

Ballots can be returned to the Auditor’s office at 221 N 5th Street, Bismarck, by either U.S. mail, hand delivery during business hours or at the secure drop box after business hours.

The county auditor’s office notes if residents want to vote absentee, they should go to https://vote.nd.gov or call the Burleigh County Auditor’s office at 701-222-6718 for an absentee ballot application.