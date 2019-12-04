Live Now
Acceleration Center is Bringing More Jobs to Bismarck

The Doosan Bobcat Center is one of the largest employers in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Doosan Bobcat has added nearly one thousand jobs to the Capital City in just the last five years alone.

With the company expanding its technology– more employment opportunities will be coming to the area.

The Doosan Bobcat Bismarck Acceleration center is one of a kind.

It includes a 35,000 square-foot testing arena aimed at testing products year-round.

Creating a work environment that allows the team to constantly be able to develop new equipment.

“This facility is capable of doing dirt work in the middle of winter. It’s capable of doing inside work in the middle of summer when it’s raining. We’ve got a 100,000 square foot lab where we could do test development, innovation development, any time. At the matter of or fingertips,” shares Matthew Sagaser, the director of the acceleration center.

While they build equipment for everyday work, they’re trying to stay ahead of the technology curve by hiring software developers.

Right now, they’re working on implementing new software that allows workers to run Bobcat machines from their cellphones.

“Today it’s highly based on electronic systems. Low efforts electronic joysticks. Electronic displays. Throttle is now electronic. So many of the systems are much more electronic and software-based today,” shares Troy Kraft, senior vice president engineering.

Not only does the center look to create a one of a kind work environment, but also provide educational opportunities.

“We do programs in lego robotics. we do programs in other types of robotics and computer programming, with elementary school kids. we bring in middle school kids. we have a program called introduce a girl to engineering day,” shares Sagaser.

The Center also offers 150 internships a year to students from universities and colleges from all across the midwest.

