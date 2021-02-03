ACHA Women’s Division 1 National Championships to be held in ND

The American Collegiate Hockey Association, the governing body for non-NCAA college hockey in the United States, announces that the 2021 Women’s Division 1 National Championships will be held in Minot.

“We are excited to bring the ACHA W1 Nationals to the Magic City,” said ACHA Executive Director Craig Barnett. We are thrilled to bring the premier event of the ACHA W1 season to Minot and look forward to having a great event at the Maysa Arena. Visit Minot will be a great host for our ACHA W1 Nationals.” We’re proud to be working with Minot State University, Minot Park District, Maysa Arena, and the entire hospitality industry to showcase the Magic City,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, Visit Minot Executive Director.

Details regarding the form and structure of W1 Nationals, including the number of teams competing and game dates and times, are currently being assessed by the ACHA staff and ACHA W1 leadership.

The ACHA is working with local health officials to develop a COVID-19 mitigation plan to enure the health of safety of athletes, coaches, staff, and visitors.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.