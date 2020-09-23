Active shooter exercise at Minot AFB results in confusion, brief lockdown

It may have been set up as a training scenario, but to several people, it looked like the real thing.

And therein lies the confusion and concern Wednesday morning during a “readiness exercise” at the Minot Air Force Base that, at one point, prompted a lockdown at the installation.

The 5th Bomb Wing ran an exercise that included a scenario involving an active shooter on base. The goal of this, and other exercises, is to evaluate how service members respond to various situations and make sure everyone is, “ready to respond in a safe and effective matter during real-world incidents,” according to a base news release.

Unfortunately, a number of people who saw the scenario unfold thought it was the real thing and reported what they believed was happening.

That, in turn, prompted the base to implement a number of precautionary security measures, including a lockdown, until it could be verified that the active shooter situation was, in fact, an exercise.

It was, and things later returned to normal.

“After today’s response, I am confident that if this incident actually occurred, that we have the
right procedures in place to respond quickly to save lives and keep our airmen and their families
safe,” said 5th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Michael Walters.

