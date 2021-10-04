Active shooting incident reported at Hettinger Public School, one student involved

10/4/21, 7:52 p.m.

There will be no school or sports activities on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Hettinger Public School.

The post says there will be counseling services at the Centennial Chappel (Evenson Jenson Funeral Chappel) on Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m., and there will be school Wednesday and Thursday for those who feel comfortable attending.

Counseling services will be available Wednesday and Thursday on the school campus as well.

10/4/21, 6:18 p.m.

Authorities say an active shooter incident occurred at Hettinger Public School on Monday morning involving one student. All other students, staff and faculty are OK except for the student involved.

The incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. MDT, according to a press release from Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The school went into emergency lockdown and after all students were accounted for, they were released to family members.

The student involved in the shooting was taken for emergency medical treatment and their status is unknown at this time. The sheriff’s office says updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Emergency Services, the Adams County Sheriff, Hettinger County Sheriff, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Hettinger Fire Department and West River Health Services Ambulance all responded.