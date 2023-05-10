MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Gardening is an activity that many people participate in, but it may not be accessible to everyone. That’s why the Ward County NDSU Extension Center is hosting an adaptive gardening workshop to show accommodations that can be made to allow plenty of people to enjoy it.

On Thursday from 6 to 8, there will be speakers discussing topics like ‘Gardening As You Age’ and ‘No-Till Gardening’. Emily How, a horticulture agent, shared a few tips with us ahead of the event.

“One of the biggest things is choosing a good location,” How said. “You want a location that’s going to be easily accessible to you — but also think about things such as your water source. If you put your garden far from your water source, you’re now having to lug a hose or a watering can out to that garden. So the closer you put your garden to your water source, the easier it is.”

There are still a few spots left for this free workshop. Registration is required for attendance.