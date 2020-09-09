Additional charges filed in child sexual exploitation case against Bismarck man

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man facing more than two dozen felony charges, including sexually exploiting children, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on an additional 13 counts.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says the new charges accuse 21-year-old Dawson Rouse of luring minor girls on social media and convincing them to send inappropriate photos and meet him.

Wrigley says six of his victims had sexual contact with Rouse.

The defendant was indicted in July on 27 felony charges, including sexual exploitation of a child, enticing a child to engage in sexual activity and transferring obscene material to a minor. 

