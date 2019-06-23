Additional Road Closure Sunday in Bismarck

Another road closure will begin in the Capitol city Sunday evening.

Starting at 8:00 a.m., 3rd Street will be closed to Southbound traffic, between Broadway Avenue and Main Avenue, for a contractor to make repairs to a sewer line under the roadway.



Northbound traffic will remain open at the time.

The closure will be in place until the end of the day Thursday, weather permitting.

The city of Bismarck will not have a detour in place, so they ask that you seek alternative routes.

You can expect some traffic congestion during peak hours this coming week.