Additional weather stations coming to the Bakken

After nearly a year in operations, more than two dozen weather stations placed in the Bakken are getting glowing reviews.

29 stations were installed last year, in locations spanning Williams, McKenzie, Dunn and Mountrail Counties.

The goal was to alert oil companies of adverse weather that might cause a gravel road to become unusable or dangerously soft.

The program has been so successful that plans are being made to install an additional 21 stations to further increase coverage.

The stations have also helped farmers and ranchers in the Bakken stay up to date on weather conditions, which can change quickly in that portion of the state.

“I think we’ve accomplished the goals we really set out to do. Each of the major oil-producing counties — Dunn, McKenzie, Montrail, Williams — have divided into zones or areas where they narrow the scope of road restrictions after rain events that was the ultimate goal of this and we’ve already done that,” said Geoff Simon with the Western Dakota Energy Association.

He adds this fall, they hope to insert moisture and temperatures probes into the pavement itself near-certain stations in order to learn more about how frost impacts gravel road conditions.