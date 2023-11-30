DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Workforce shortages seem to be a common complaint, no matter what the field is.

Now, local groups are working to recruit and retain the workforce we have here in North Dakota.

Each month, the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce hosts a seminar focused on professional development. The series aims to strengthen small North Dakota businesses by addressing areas of concern, one of the biggest right now being workforce shortages.

Executive Director Carter Fong says with flexible, remote work environments, we need to find ways to attract people to our state.

“More employees are choosing where they want to live first, and then finding work that will accommodate that lifestyle. I think we need to talk about that and how work relates to tourism and the reality that we need to attract out-of-state help,” said Fong. “They will likely get their first taste of North Dakota through tourism. What do we have that will attract talent short term to get their first look at western North Dakota, and how do we get it to stick and for them to stay long term?”

