Adopt-a-Block now serving Bismarck free food 5 times a week

The Adopt-a-Block Food Distribution Truck in Bismarck has been serving our community since last June 19. They make stops at both Cash Wise stores several times each week and at Dan’s SuperMarkets, Natural Grocers and others each week as well.

The truck is currently serving two days a week at South Central High School and Jeannette Myhre Elementary distributing about 20,000-25,000 pounds of grocery product every month to low-income families in Bismarck/Mandan and surrounding area. 

The last several days Adopt-a-Block Food Distribution has been busy finalizing locations, setting up food storage space/walk-in refrigeration/freezer space and getting food products in. They have also been fortunate in collaborating with Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry, River of Hope Food Pantry, Jack’s Food Pantry and Great Plains Food Bank to maximize community resources. Mostly to make the Adopt-a-Block Food Distribution Truck expansion go from serving two days a week up to five. This is a true community effort.

Those food pantries have temporarily closed their doors to the public and are diverting their products to Adopt-a-Block Food Truck Distribution. They will re-open once the coronavirus is no longer a major threat to indoor gatherings. 

They begin serving five days a week on Monday, March 30.

The Banquet continues to serve to-go meals each Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and pass out perishable food products at The Banquet each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

