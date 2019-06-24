Adult guided paint classes

When is the last time you did a creative activity?

Recent studies suggest you shouldn’t put it off any longer.

According to a study for Art Therapy: Journal of the American Art Therapy Association, just 45 minutes of creative activities lessens stress levels in the body.

That’s why Rennda Plymale wanted to make her favorite past-time more accessible to everyone.

In her Art & Soul classes, she walks all skill levels through guided painting with her favorite tips and tricks.

“When my children were young, painting was my escape. After they went to bed, I would pull out my paints and pull out my canvas and, right there on the living room floor, I went to town,” says Rennda Plymale, Owner/Instructor of Urban Whimsy.

Plymale hosts the painting events on the first and third Fridays of each month as well as the second and fourth Thursdays.