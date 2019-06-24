Adult guided paint classes

Local News

by: Hannah Davis

Posted: / Updated:

When is the last time you did a creative activity?

Recent studies suggest you shouldn’t put it off any longer.

According to a study for Art Therapy: Journal of the American Art Therapy Association, just 45 minutes of creative activities lessens stress levels in the body.

That’s why Rennda Plymale wanted to make her favorite past-time more accessible to everyone.

In her Art & Soul classes, she walks all skill levels through guided painting with her favorite tips and tricks.

“When my children were young, painting was my escape. After they went to bed, I would pull out my paints and pull out my canvas and, right there on the living room floor, I went to town,” says Rennda Plymale, Owner/Instructor of Urban Whimsy.

Plymale hosts the painting events on the first and third Fridays of each month as well as the second and fourth Thursdays.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss