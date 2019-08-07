Adults need to stay up-to-date on vaccines

Staying up-to-date on your immunizations is something adults need to worry about too.

Different factors like health and age can weaken your immune system.

Not being current on your vaccines can put you at risk for diseases.

Tetanus, T-DAP and influenza are some of the vaccines adults need.

“Someone who’s immune system is normal, obviously they can fight infections better,” said Rohan Oberoi, resident physician.

“But, if you have some time of systemic disease that weakens your immune system and, on top of that, you don’t have the right immunizations, you’re way more at risk of these diseases. And you have to remember these are preventable diseases,” Oberoi added.

