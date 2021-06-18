Advice for first-time fathers for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, and we asked one doctor for some tips for those who might be celebrating their very first Father’s Day.

Sanford Health’s only male OBGYN Dr. Peter Klemin shares some advice for new dads.

Klemin himself is a father of three and says it’s important to be ready to help throughout the pregnancy.

He says once the baby gets home, cherish the time while you have it and be prepared to help your partner, even if that might mean a little less sleep.

“Big thing is wake up. It’s always one of those things when there’s little sleep and the baby is up every couple hours at night, and being that other person that’s awake to help with things, whether the mom’s breastfeeding or formula feeding, being awake some of those times to participate in some fashion goes a long way both physically and emotionally,” said Dr. Klemin.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, Father’s Day spending this year is expected to top $20 billion, which would surpass last year’s record of $17 billion.