MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — Still feeling unheard in relation to the wild horses in the park’s care, advocates are diving deep, requesting further assistance from our state legislators during the upcoming special session.

Advocate Chris Kman says North Dakota needs to make a stronger statement against federal government overreach that will have negative impacts on the tourism economy of our state.

Kman has drafted what is called the “North Dakota Wild Horse Preservation Act” in response.

She says similar legislation has been passed in other states, like Arizona and New Mexico.

“By the end of the day, we’re encouraging people to contact your North Dakota state legislators. This has to be put into, I guess, put into the docket for this special session. I know that they’re overwhelmed, but this is something that if they don’t take action now, the horses probably will not be here in 2025 for them to take any action when the next session starts,” said Kman.

Advocates are asking a number of state legislators to vote yes on the act.

You can view the document and send it to their desks as well by visiting this website.