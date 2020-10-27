Affidavit: Bismarck man allegedly killed acquaintance who teased him

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man who police say told investigators he fatally shot an acquaintance because he was tired of his teasing has been charged with murder.

Twenty-eight-year-old Diego Ashton told police he suffers from mental health issues and that the victim, 47-year-old Robert Becker, had always given him a hard time about it.

A court affidavit says the two were riding in a car last Friday when Ashton told Becker how he was feeling and Becker laughed at him.

The affidavit says the two drove to a closed gas station northwest of Bismarck, where Ashton shot Becker, pulled him out of the vehicle and then drove off.

