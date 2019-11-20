Affordable Housing For Homeless Opens

Part of Bismarck and Mandan’s 10-year plan includes recovery-oriented housing that is open to the public.

Giving the people of the community a first look inside Edwinton Place.

First of its kind in the area, Edwinton Place is a new type of affordable housing, creating independent and permanent homes for those who are typically homeless.

“They could live here as long as they want to. It’s not transitional because you don’t have to leave in two years. You can stay here for the rest of your life if that’s what you want,” said Jeannie Messall, a supervisor at the complex.

The four-story building has 40 furnished one-bedroom apartments.

Each apartment is complete with a living room set, bedroom set and toiletries.

Also included in the complex is a laundry room, lounge space and meeting rooms for counseling services, treatment and a host of other tenant needs.

“Most tenants coming in from homeless situations are dealing with mental illness and/or addictions. And so those services to help them with that and their medical care will be available to them on sight,” said Dwight Barden, the Executive Director of Burleigh County Housing.

Edwinton Place is modeled after a similar housing unit in Fargo that has had success in transitioning people from being homeless to having a place to live year-round.

Six of 40 one-bedroom apartments are now occupied by tenants.

Edwinton Place is looking to have them all filled by the end of the year.

Burleigh County’s Housing Department said this is just the first of potentially many complexes just like this.

Rent for the tenants will be based on 30 percent of their income and project-based vouchers.

There will be staff on-site 24/7 tracking who’s coming and going, ensuring an overall safe and secure environment.