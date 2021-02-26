African American Heritage Council hosts Black History Month event on Minot AFB

As Black History Month comes to a close this weekend, airmen at Minot Air Force Base went out with a bang hosting an event to share and educate the community on Black excellence.

The Minot Air Force Base is filled with many leaders and talented people, much like Perry Sinclair, who is both an airman and the president of the African American Heritage Council.

“Our goal is to educate our airmen on African American Heritage and to not just educate Black airmen, but educating all airmen that way they can learn who our culture is,” Sinclair said.

The council has been around for a couple of years and takes charge of hosting events, especially during Black History Month.

Friday’s event was nothing short of that.

“We’ve had numerous events that we’ve had and this is our finale event, the Celebration of Black History,” Sinclair said.

From the reading of poetry, visual arts, to even history lessons being learned, Friday’s event was all impactful.

Black-owned businesses were even given the opportunity to showcase themselves as vendors like James Cone who is a self-published author and sells Egyptian pyramids.

“In a place like Minot, the diversity is scarce, so having centralized locations where we can showcase what we have to offer as Black entrepreneurs, something like this helps out tremendously,” Cone said.

Sinclair says although the event is meant to spread the rich history of African Americans during the month of February, he says the mission doesn’t just stop there.

“We have a meeting in the next two weeks where we’ll sit here and talk again to come up with what we’re doing next. I know we have Juneteenth coming up and all other celebrations, but the most important thing that we need to do is sit down with our airmen, teach them the way to go, educate them, and get them ready for the next levels in life,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair says the African American Heritage Council is not just for airmen. He says people in and around the community are encouraged to join too.