MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — One program in our area is hosting energy officials from various African countries this week.

The foreign leaders are now in North Dakota to learn more about sustainable energy and extractive industries.

The Minot Area for International Visitors is a joint effort between the Minot community, Minot State University and the U.S. government.

It’s designed to create professional and cultural enrichment opportunities for international leaders.

This week, the MACIV is providing energy experts from across the globe with North Dakota’s expertise in the energy sector.

“This is a segment that is focusing on industries that are extractive. So, oil, gas, coal, minerals, etc.,” said Joseph Jastrzembski, executive director for the MACIV.

The foreign leaders are visiting several facilities that are specific to their specialties in our state, like Coal Creek Power Station, the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, the North Dakota Public Service Commission and more.

Our facilities show these industry leaders what works in North Dakota and how they can implement these successful measures in their own countries.

“From the sector that I work in, which is the extractive sector, and how mining companies or coal companies, or oil and gas companies contribute to the economic diversification, of the local economy here, is also really fantastic and we have learned a lot,” said Daniel Gbondoa, an energy official visiting from Sierra Leone, Africa.

North Dakota was chosen specifically for this segment by the U.S. government because of the wide range of energy development.



“We obviously are a leader now in oil production, as well as in coal. And we are looking at all kinds of innovative ways of making those industries sustainable, especially in terms of carbon capture,” said Jastrzembski.

Many visitors expressed how advanced they feel North Dakota is in the oil and gas industry compared to their countries and other states they have visited.

They believe if energy becomes more advanced, then it would help their countries economically.

Gbondo said, “You cannot advance in today’s world without energy. So going back home, we are going to make a very strong case that our strategy of development must change. We cannot continue doing the wrong things and expect a different result.”

He feels this program has helped him make important connections within his industry, and he now has a better understanding of how energy infrastructure develops at a local level.

The group will travel to Bismarck Wednesday to learn from more gas and oil companies and will visit a mining district in Idaho before traveling back to Africa.