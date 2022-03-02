Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius have been working hard toward expanding the Bismarck Cancer Center into a state-of-the-art facility.

And after 17 months, the work is done.

“Upstairs here we have some support services. So we have our dietitian, we have our reach coordinator who helps with emotional and spiritual care, we have survivorship nurses, we have our cancer registry over here and break room for staff,” said Marketing Director Sara Kelsch.

For 20 years, the Bismarck Cancer Center has been the region’s only radiation treatment facility, serving 800 to 900 people annually.

Sixty-one-year-old Bill Bauman says he spent plenty of time at the cancer center during his fight back in 2006.

“At the time during my cancer battle it was either go to Mayo Clinic and stay there for eight weeks or be able to stay at home and be able to have the same level of treatments here,” said Bauman.

At the time, Bauman and his wife were expecting their fourth child.

“We definitely had our hands full battling the cancer and my wife being the caregiver,” Bauman said.

After all the kind gestures and saving his life, Bauman says it was his time to give back — and donated a large amount of money to their expansion.

“One of the reasons I’m still around, their doctors, their nurses and all their staff and their treatment,” Bauman added.

Kelsch says that the center’s goal is not just to focus on cancer but the overall well-being of the patients, so many other services are offered for free.

“We’ve never turned away a patient for lack of ability to pay, so that’s something we’re proud of,” said Kelsch.

She wants people to know that the center is truly a local service open to the community and the number of patients coming in for treatment and screenings is going up because more people want to be proactive.

The Bismarck Cancer Center will make its debut for tours and answer questions on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.