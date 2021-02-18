After 35 years of service, Watford City’s Police Chief retiring

From enforcing the law to simply being ready at a second’s notice when the community is in need, being a police officer is no small task.

One Watford City officer whose done all of that and more for 35 years is ready to give his final sign-off.

If you’ve lived in the Watford City area over the last five years, you may have seen this familiar face: Shawn Doble, the city’s Chief of Police.

“It’s been an honor to be here and I thoroughly have enjoyed it. It’s been a great part of my career,” Doble said.

A long career at that. With 35 years under his belt, Doble has traveled the world serving as a police officer from Afghanistan to Europe and various states here in the U.S.

He says he’s witnessed first-hand how the profession has changed, but in a good way.

“As the 90s went on, we switched to the mentality that more the police were a part of the community and the concept of problem-oriented policing and community policing,” he said. “Those kinds of things really grew and took hold.”

And it’s something Doble says he never let go.

While working in Watford City, he has spearheaded numerous projects including writing out the school district school safety plans, helping the department move to the new McKenzie County Law Enforcement Center to even coordinating the department’s emergency response to the July 2018 tornado.

“Being a police officer means you’re willing to put your life on the line ahead of your family for people you don’t know and to make sure that they’re safe and that they can have the opportunity to live,” Doble said.

City Administrator Curtis Moen says it will be hard watching a man like Doble leave.

“Through leadership, through his mentorship, has turned his command staff and his sworn officers into really a group that we are proud of here in Watford City, so, we will truly miss Shawn,” Moen said.

“It’s going to be sad to leave, but I think after the years I’ve been here, four years as chief and almost five years with the department, that the people, our staff are ready,” Doble said. “They’re ready to move up and I’m ready to hang up my badge and gun and move on.”

Currently, the hunt is on for Chief Doble’s replacement, but he’s confident things will fall right into place.

Doble says he plans to retire in April and travel the world with his family.