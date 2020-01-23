After a Deadly House Fire, a Community Comes Together to Pick Up the Pieces

Two weeks ago, KX News told you about a deadly house fire that tore a local family apart.

Now, the Sheridan County AG community is rallying to support that family.

The family is devastated after their home was engulfed in flames, leaving three members in the hospital and a child deceased.

“There have been numerous people in the community and outside of the community that have called and they want to help. And we’ve actually had to turn people down because we’ve gotten too much help,” said Kendon Faul, McClusky Co-op Elevator.

Local farmers join forces to help harvest their crops, as the family is in Minnesota recovering from the tragedy.

From combining and hauling corn to the local elevator and providing snacks for the volunteers, over 50 people came together to help.

“Once we had combines and grain carts and trucks lined up, we just started placing people in different fields trying to coordinate, so everything could run smooth,” shared Faul.

No one person takes credit for the work being done — the volunteers say it was a group effort.

“This is God’s work and we’ve got to take care of each other when the need arrives,” shared Dean Ripplinger.

“It’s not because of one person that this is being done, it’s everybody together, as one,” shared Faul.

A project like this could take up to two weeks to get done, but with the help of the community members, it took just two days to complete.

Two of the three survivors of the fire are out of the hospital, having been treated for burns.

One family member is still recovering in a Minnesota hospital.