Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

After a spike, coronavirus cases on college campuses are trending down

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the nation watches COVID-19 cases on college campuses continue to rise, North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist says, here, the situation is better than he feared but worse than he’d hoped.

Currently, there are 368 active cases across North Dakota colleges and universities.

The University of North Dakota, the state’s largest college by a small margin, had 325 active cases alone, at its peak a couple of weeks ago. Today, Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says that number is down to about 55 students, faculty and staff, out of thousands.

North Dakota State University, which is just slightly smaller than UND, has the most cases currently at about 150. But, Dr. Wynne says that number is on the way down too.

He says you can tell from the dramatic drop in active cases on campuses that the schools’ mitigation strategies are working.

“On the other hand, especially for the University of North Dakota, I would have preferred if we had been much more modest as far as the numbers– there really was a concerning initial uptick that now, knock on wood, appears to be under control,” Dr. Wynne elaborated.

He adds, there is not a mandate, at least at UND, requiring students or staff to stay on campus to quarantine. But, he says he strongly encourages students to stay on campus as much as possible, including over holidays, to avoid spreading the virus into their home communities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Dr. Wynne on Colleges

Oil Rush Ministry

Softball Benefit

Velva Volleyball

Kidder County Football

Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Legislative Changes

Substitute Teachers

Amtrak Changes

Helping Voters

College Student Health

Trivia Treat

Smile of the Day! Boston, Lincoln, and Elin

Glow-Up: Calli gives the Studio 701 team skincare tips

Sanford Health partners with Simle Middle School to improve the well-being of students

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/16

Wednesday's Forecast: A clearing of some haze with cooler highs

NDC 9-16

WDA Girl's Swimming

WDA Boy's Soccer

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss