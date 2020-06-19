After a year of construction, Crosby’s pool is officially complete

Crosby’s brand new pool cost around $1.8 million and is equipped for all ages, from 0 feet all the way to 12 feet deep.

The pool officially opens July 1 and swimming lessons will be offered.

Crosby Parks and Rec Department Director tells KX News the old pool was 65 years old, so this project has been a long time coming.

“We’re excited to be able to have this in Crosby. It’s a great thing. Five years ago the city of Crosby was able to gift the money to the park district for a new splash pad, so this kind of just ties everything together,” Brock Harward said.

Harward says July 1 there will be a grand opening. He encourages everyone to come out.