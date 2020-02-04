After amendment, NDR funds can be used to acquire homes for phase MI5

The next phase in flood protection will move forward. At Minot’s City Council meeting on Monday, members voted to approve authorizing an amendment to the CDBG-NDR Action Plan to add the national objective of urgent need to the involuntary acquisition activity.

Meaning, the city can now use National Disaster Resilience funds to purchase homes for Phase-5 of the flood project. Fifteen homes need to be acquired in order for the city to move forward.

And it’s something Alderman Shannon Straight is really passionate about.

“I’m angry about it because we can talk all we want about priorities and needs: gathering space, city hall, homeless shelter, but buying out people’s properties, is serious business. It’s really incredibly disheartening,” said Straight.

The total cost of Phase-5 is $75 million.