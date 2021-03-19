After legal action, father imprisoned for sexually abusing infant daughter has parental rights stripped

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A father’s rights to his kids have been terminated after sexually abusing his infant daughter four years ago.

Although he is behind bars today, the mother of the victim spent Thursday morning in trial to ensure the father, 34-year-old Andrew Glasser, will not have access to their young kids. She asked that her name be left out of the story because she says she’s been attacked on social media in the past.

The mother says she won the case, taking away all of Glasser’s rights and designations as a parent and changing both children’s last names.

According to the mother, the termination would ensure even if something happens to her, he cannot step in as a parent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

PRCA Rodeo

FF MAR 19

NDC MAR 19

Warm start to spring: Mike's Full Forecast 3/19/2021

Century Track & Field

Class B State Basketball

MHS Cheer

Learning Loss

KX News Town Hall: COVID-19, One Year Later

Golf Courses

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Seatbelt Bill

Keystone XL Suit

Thursday's Forecast: gusty & warm

NDC MAR 18

UMary Softball

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Remarkable Woman: Using the worst to help herself and others get to their best

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Blood Clot

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News