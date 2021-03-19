After legal action, father imprisoned for sexually abusing infant daughter has parental rights stripped

A father’s rights to his kids have been terminated after sexually abusing his infant daughter four years ago.

Although he is behind bars today, the mother of the victim spent Thursday morning in trial to ensure the father, 34-year-old Andrew Glasser, will not have access to their young kids. She asked that her name be left out of the story because she says she’s been attacked on social media in the past.

The mother says she won the case, taking away all of Glasser’s rights and designations as a parent and changing both children’s last names.

According to the mother, the termination would ensure even if something happens to her, he cannot step in as a parent.