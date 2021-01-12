After one year, Garrison’s police department is still holding on

This month marks one year since the city of Garrison ended its contract with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayor Stu Merry says the past year has been challenging. Starting its own force comes after 40 years of partnering with the county.

They’ve faced hiring struggles and even accusations of misconduct on the part of a former officer.

Merry says they are still learning the ropes and building trust with the community.

“We’re still taking small steps and pretty soon we’re going to be running. We are fully staffed. We’re like 95% equipped and ready to go. But yeah, we’re still finding our way,” said Merry.

Merry says the department has three full-time and two part-time officers.