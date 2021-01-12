After one year, Garrison’s police department is still holding on

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This month marks one year since the city of Garrison ended its contract with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayor Stu Merry says the past year has been challenging. Starting its own force comes after 40 years of partnering with the county.

They’ve faced hiring struggles and even accusations of misconduct on the part of a former officer.
Merry says they are still learning the ropes and building trust with the community.

“We’re still taking small steps and pretty soon we’re going to be running. We are fully staffed. We’re like 95% equipped and ready to go. But yeah, we’re still finding our way,” said Merry.

Merry says the department has three full-time and two part-time officers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Drew Wrigley

National Guard to DC

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/12

Full Time Face to Face

Baseball Practice

MPS, MSU

Vaccine Change

Blu on Broadway

Breastfeeding Bill

Violent Offense Bill

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/12/21

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/12

Tuesday: Very warm with even warmer temps to come

White Party for Tracy's Sanctuary House

White Party

NDC JAN 12

Class B Basketball

Police Calls

How Dispatch Works

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories