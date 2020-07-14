After recent rains, mosquito population ramping up

If you’ve been outside lately, chances are you’ve been bitten by a mosquito– and chances of that happening sooner than later are increasing.

We got lucky in late spring and the early part of summer because the dry weather kept mosquito populations in check.

But with all the recent rain, it’s moistened the ground allowing an explosion of the pesky bug.

The COVID-19 pandemic also resulted in the North Dakota Department of Health suspending its mosquito surveillance program.

Health Department officials tell us not only are populations increasing, it’s also getting near peak season for mosquitoes that carry West Nile.

“We usually have our mosquitoes starting to peak and increase around this time and then our human cases, incubation for West Nile is around 14 days, so we do see our peak in human cases in early August,” said Michelle Dethlof with the Department of Health.

West Nile cases have varied greatly over the past few years in North Dakota. Just nine cases were confirmed last year compared to 204 in 2018.