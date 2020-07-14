After recent rains, mosquito population ramping up

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’ve been outside lately, chances are you’ve been bitten by a mosquito– and chances of that happening sooner than later are increasing.

We got lucky in late spring and the early part of summer because the dry weather kept mosquito populations in check.

But with all the recent rain, it’s moistened the ground allowing an explosion of the pesky bug.
The COVID-19 pandemic also resulted in the North Dakota Department of Health suspending its mosquito surveillance program.

Health Department officials tell us not only are populations increasing, it’s also getting near peak season for mosquitoes that carry West Nile.

“We usually have our mosquitoes starting to peak and increase around this time and then our human cases, incubation for West Nile is around 14 days, so we do see our peak in human cases in early August,” said Michelle Dethlof with the Department of Health.

West Nile cases have varied greatly over the past few years in North Dakota. Just nine cases were confirmed last year compared to 204 in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14"

Mosquito Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Season"

Deep Water Fish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deep Water Fish"

Mowing Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Challenge"

Golf Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Tournament"

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

NDC JULY 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 14"

Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny"

WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan BusinessMini Match

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan BusinessMini Match"

Minot Roundabout Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Roundabout Open"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Capitals Baseball"

Emergency Pay Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Pay Debate"

Rural Broadband

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Broadband"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss