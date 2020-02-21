After security scare at MSU, the campus safety director has a reminder for staff and students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A male suspect who isn’t a student or employee was observed in Model Hall Tuesday afternoon acting suspiciously. He left after he was approached by a faculty member, but returned later that evening to Crane Hall.

“We’re overly-courteous in North Dakota, obviously,” said Gary Orluck, director Campus Safety and Security. “We hold the door for people and he most likely followed somebody right into the building, a group of people. That happens. I guess we all do that, but he did not get into the room area, he was just more in the a commons area.”

The suspect eventually left again after campus security was contacted. Students and staff were emailed about the incident Wednesday.

The director of campus safety wants to remind people what to do if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“The reminder when this happens is again, is people to be wary, watchful and secure their belongings,” said Orluck. “And also report to us any behavior that they think is out of the ordinary.”

In 2016, more than 20 blue light stations were set up across campus to enhance security. The director of safety said they have been utilized. All a person has to do is press the black button, and it’ll get them in contact with campus security.

“Hi, I’m at Crane Hall and I’m feeling really unsafe.”

“Why do you feel unsafe?”

“I feel like someone’s following me.”

“Okay, let me pull up the camera. Alright, I see you and we’re on our way.”

After testing it ourselves, we asked students what they would do if they feel unsafe.

“Contact campus security and then, I mean, if it’s something you’re really worried about like it’s a real threat to other students,” said Everett Dotson, sophomore. “Minot PD is probably a good place to call.”

“In that situation, I’d probably contact coaches because I’m an athlete here, so probably my coaches would be the first people I contact,” said Philip Green, sophomore.

“We have the emergency like little blue things around on campus, so I mean that would probably be my first thing to go to if there was something going on,” said Kiera Shwaluk, sophomore. “Or find an admin person, I guess, someone I know, maybe.”

“Same. I would press one of the blue buttons or go into one of the nearest buildings and ask someone for help,” said Jamie Odlum, sophomore.

Orluck said situations like this are very rare and happen maybe once a year on campus. The students said they do feel safe at MSU.

Orluck also recommended saving their emergency phone number, 701-500-2423, in case a student needs to call campus security. There are 10 officers and three are on duty at all times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Security Scare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Scare"

Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Books"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Petty Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petty Theft"

MAFB B-52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB B-52s"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer"

Old Town Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Town Road"

Crash Causing Violations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Causing Violations"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19"

New Position Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Position Minot"

HS Wrestling State Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling State Preview"

Century Wrestling Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Wrestling Preview"

Legacy Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Bball"

Wilton-Wing Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Girls Bball"

Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Summer Camping Reservations Now Being Accepted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Camping Reservations Now Being Accepted"

Pulls tabs/Casinos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pulls tabs/Casinos"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge