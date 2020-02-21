After security scare at MSU, the campus safety director has a reminder for staff and students

A male suspect who isn’t a student or employee was observed in Model Hall Tuesday afternoon acting suspiciously. He left after he was approached by a faculty member, but returned later that evening to Crane Hall.

“We’re overly-courteous in North Dakota, obviously,” said Gary Orluck, director Campus Safety and Security. “We hold the door for people and he most likely followed somebody right into the building, a group of people. That happens. I guess we all do that, but he did not get into the room area, he was just more in the a commons area.”

The suspect eventually left again after campus security was contacted. Students and staff were emailed about the incident Wednesday.

The director of campus safety wants to remind people what to do if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“The reminder when this happens is again, is people to be wary, watchful and secure their belongings,” said Orluck. “And also report to us any behavior that they think is out of the ordinary.”

In 2016, more than 20 blue light stations were set up across campus to enhance security. The director of safety said they have been utilized. All a person has to do is press the black button, and it’ll get them in contact with campus security.

“Hi, I’m at Crane Hall and I’m feeling really unsafe.”

“Why do you feel unsafe?”

“I feel like someone’s following me.”

“Okay, let me pull up the camera. Alright, I see you and we’re on our way.”

After testing it ourselves, we asked students what they would do if they feel unsafe.

“Contact campus security and then, I mean, if it’s something you’re really worried about like it’s a real threat to other students,” said Everett Dotson, sophomore. “Minot PD is probably a good place to call.”

“In that situation, I’d probably contact coaches because I’m an athlete here, so probably my coaches would be the first people I contact,” said Philip Green, sophomore.

“We have the emergency like little blue things around on campus, so I mean that would probably be my first thing to go to if there was something going on,” said Kiera Shwaluk, sophomore. “Or find an admin person, I guess, someone I know, maybe.”

“Same. I would press one of the blue buttons or go into one of the nearest buildings and ask someone for help,” said Jamie Odlum, sophomore.

Orluck said situations like this are very rare and happen maybe once a year on campus. The students said they do feel safe at MSU.

Orluck also recommended saving their emergency phone number, 701-500-2423, in case a student needs to call campus security. There are 10 officers and three are on duty at all times.