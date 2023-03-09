MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Police in several places in North Dakota responded to hoax active shooter threats last week.

Those happened at four schools, including Bismarck High and Minot’s Central Campus.

Even though they were not credible threats, police say they have to take those calls seriously.

On Thursday, March 2, an active school shooter threat was called into Minot Central Dispatch against Central Campus School.

And shortly after, another threat was made against Bismarck High School.

Law enforcement rushed to the scene as school staff and students remained in fear on strict lockdown, only to determine there was no shooter.

“Our job is to as quickly as possible put an end to that fear, and in this case, dispel what was going on. So, that’s what our officers do. They arrived as quickly as possible and addressed any threat that was there and there was no threat,” said Capt. Dale Plessas, with the Minot Police Department.

After determining these threats were fake, that’s when MPD’s investigation started.

They traced the call and found the caller wasn’t even located in Minot.

“The entire intent behind this was to put people in fear. Every person in that building, anyone that has a child that’s in that building, virtually everybody in the community is a victim of this crime. Because that’s their intent is to spread fear,” said Capt. Plessas.

We often hear about school shootings and see them on the news, but the impact becomes more real when the threat is directed at our own community.

“I think it’s like a scary time to think that you could be sitting in class, walking the hallways, and have a threat and that it’s like life-threatening. I just think it’s scary, I do have friends at central that was like ‘oh my gosh, there’s a threat’ and you hear about it and you’re like ‘oh, hope you’re okay’ and it’s kind of just a scary time because your friends are there too,” said Zoe Struckness, a Senior at Minot High School.

Capt. Plessas says these active shooter hoax calls happen often nowadays, and this case is still under investigation.

If investigators are able to track down the person behind those calls, he or she can be charged with terrorizing — a class C felony, with up to five years in prison.

And in this case, each threat to the different schools in our state counts as a separate felony.